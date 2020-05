Multi-State Manhunt Continues For Double Murder Suspect Peter Manfredonia Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:03s - Published 56 minutes ago A woman allegedly kidnapped by Manfredonia was found safe in New Jersey. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Multi-State Manhunt Continues For Double Murder Suspect Peter Manfredonia POLICE SAY THE CROWD HASDISPERSED.NO ONE WAS INJURED AND NO ONEWAS ARRESTED.NEW DETAILS TONIGHT ABOUT ANACCUSED KILLER ON THE RUN WHOWAS SPOTTED RECENTLY INPENNSYLVANIA.WE LEARNED COLLEGE STUDENT PETERMAFREDONIA IS ALSO ACCUSED OFKIDNAPPING THE GIRLFRIEND OF THEACQUAINTANCE WHO HE ALLEGEDLYSHOT AND KILLED IN CONNECTICUTOVER THE WEEKEND.HE LEFT THE WOMAN AND HER CARBEHIND AT A NORTH JERSEY RESTSTOP.HE WAS SEEN YESTERDAY ONSECURITY CAMERAS WALKING LONGTRAIN TRACKS.THE FAMILY IS PLEADING FOR HIMTO TURN HIMSELF IN.WON'T BE SURPRISED TO HEARTHAT PETER HAS STRUGGLED WITHMENTAL HEALTH ISSUES OVER THEPAST SEVERAL YEARS.HE SOUGHT THE HELP OF A NUMBEROF THERAPISTS AND HE'S HAD THESUPPORT OF HIS PARENTS AND LOVEDONES TO HELP HIM THROUGH THOSESTRUGGLES.HE IS ALSO ACCUSED OF KILLINGA 62-YEAR-OLD MAN.POLICE ARE ASKING PEOPLE IN





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources UCONN Student Wanted In 2 Murders Spotted In Pennsylvania, State Police Say



An FBI manhunt is underway for a University of Connecticut student accused of killing two people. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:37 Published 6 hours ago Multi-State Manhunt Underway For Connecticut Double Murder Suspect Peter Manfredonia



Matt Petrillo reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 01:22 Published 7 hours ago