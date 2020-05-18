Global  

US Company Announces Trials For Coronavirus Vaccine In Australia

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:25s - Published
US Company Announces Trials For Coronavirus Vaccine In Australia

US Company Announces Trials For Coronavirus Vaccine In Australia

A U.S. biotechnology company announced the start of human trials in Australia of a vaccine for the coronavirus with hopes of releasing a proven vaccine this year.

