NBA star Andre Drummond gives $1,000 tip to Delray Beach waitress

Another sports star showed some serious gratitude to South Florida restaurant workers with a sizable tip.

TO HELP A LOCAL WAITRESS WHILEGOING TO COLLEGE.

CLEVELANDCAVALIERS PLAYER ANDREDRUMMOND GAVE KASANDRA DIAZ AONE-THOUSAND DOLLAR TIPSUNDAY.

A STUNNING AMOUNNT -THAT HAD HER DOUBLE- CHECKINGTO MAKE SURE IT WAS REAL.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5'S TODD WILSONHAS THE STORY.<< (SOT 14:24:01) 4 SEC THANKYOU SO MUCH I APPRECIATE IT,EVERYTHING WAS SO AMAZINGLYNICE.

NATS: (VO) WAITRESSKASANDRA DIAZ IS SENDING OUTNOTHING BUT LOVE TO NBAALL-STAR ANDRE DRUMMOND OF THECLEVELAND CAVALIERS.

(SOT14:23:40) 4 SEC HE WASEXTREMELY NICE AS A PERSON.

..AS NICE AS YOU COULD BE.NATS: (VO) SUNDAY DRUMMOND AHIS FAMILY CAME IN FOR A BITETO EAT AT CHE RESTAURANT INDELRAY BEACH.

DIAZ SAYS THEFAMILY STAYED FOR NO MORE THANAN HOUR AND HALF MAYBE TWO.THEIR TOTAL CAME UP TO $164.25ONCE THEY WERE DONE EATING.SHE SAYS DRUMMOND HANDED HERTHE CHECK BOOK.

(SOT 14:24:24)11 SEC AND I TOOK TO GO PUT ITINTO THE MACHINE TO CLOSETHEIR TABLE OUT.

AND I LOOKEAT IT AND I WAS ASTONISHED ICOULDN'T BELIEVE IT I FROZEFOR A SECOND.

I THOUGHT ISTHIS REAL, A THOUSAND DOLLARS!NATS: (VO) YOU HEARD IT RIGHT.

.

.DRUMMOND LEFT DIAZ A$1,000 TIP FOR A $164 BILL.KASANDRA WENT TO HER MANAGERWHICH IS REQUIRED FOR SUCH ALARGE AMOUNT.

(SOT14:23:50)(JOSE DIAZ) 5 SEC SHECAME TO ME AND I SAID GO BACKTO THE TABLE AND CHECK JUST INCASE HE WAS WRONG YOU KNOW.(SOT 14:24:40) 8 SEC I WENT TOMR. ANDRE AND I SAID IS THISCORRECT AND HE GOES YES THAT'SCORRECT.

AND I JUST SHOWED MYAPPRECIATION, I WAS LIKE THAYOU SO MUCH I APPRECIATE IT.HE SAID NO PROBLEM.

NATS: (VSO THE OBVIOUS QUESTION ISWHAT IS SHE GOING TO DO WITHTHE MONEY?

(SOT 14:25:53) IJUST GRADUATED HIGH SCHOOL ANDI'M GOING TO COLLEGE SO I WILLBE PUTTING IT TOWARDS COLLEGEAND I HOPE TO PAY IT FORWARDSOON.

NATS: (VO) IN DELRAYBEACH, TODD WILSON, WPTV NC