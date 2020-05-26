Veterans, families remember loved ones on Memorial Day

Sue Loughlin RT @tribstar: While many Wabash Valley Memorial Day services were canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, that didn't stop individuals from… 2 hours ago
Ruth Hill @BruvverEccles @MrsCasey6 @janeiac123 I like seeing all the religious statues and images. I walk past the veterans… https://t.co/KGDOgvF1mP 3 hours ago
Madrelingua Italiana Happy Memorial Day! Today we remember and thank all of our current military, veterans, and frontline workers during… https://t.co/gac6cBG2pc 5 hours ago
Tribune-Star News While many Wabash Valley Memorial Day services were canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, that didn't stop individ… https://t.co/Aia5wXD0ci 6 hours ago
Susan Dickason This #MemorialDay we wage war. Against a pandemic that ravages our communities. Taking 100,000 lives nationwide. We… https://t.co/mFo7LrNWjg 8 hours ago
JoshuaCBeezley Lotta stuff going on in the news, but today belongs to the heroes. It's a day for the veterans who lost brothers an… https://t.co/wSzu3t6Zta 9 hours ago
Michael Nardi @DavidJakubiak I remember growing up in Chicago that the @AmericanLegion would distribute hand made poppies on busy… https://t.co/lyC7cRSZ2a 10 hours ago
NYC Civic Engagement Commission RT @nycveterans: On this day, we remember the sacrifice of our servicemembers & celebrate the freedom they provided. Let us honor those we'… 10 hours ago
Families visit loved ones at Oregon Veterans' HomeAlthough the visiting conditions were not ideal, the meaning behind Memorial Day remained the same.
Funeral homes work to help give vets proper honors as national cemeteries still don't allow funeralsMemorial Day weighs heavily on families who have postponed funeral plans because of rules related to COVID-19 at national cemeteries. However, some funeral homes are working with families to honor..