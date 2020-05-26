Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Puppy Dog and Cheetah Are Best Friends

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Puppy Dog and Cheetah Are Best Friends

Puppy Dog and Cheetah Are Best Friends

Occurred on April 27, 2020 / Winston, Oregon, USA Info from Licensor: "This is KJ the cheetah, and Rhino the dog, they are 1.5 years old and are ambassadors at Wildlife Safari.

Dogs are often given to ambassador cheetahs to give them a friend to grow up with and make them more comfortable with their surroundings.

They love playing all day and running around.

We are able to take them to school, events, and many other things to help teach people about why they should care about cheetahs, and dogs."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Best Friends [Video]

Best Friends

Who is your pet best friend?

Credit: The Pet Collective     Duration: 03:19Published
Adorable Doggo Hugs Best Friend [Video]

Adorable Doggo Hugs Best Friend

Occurred on June 1, 2020 / Singapore Info from Licensor: "Terrifying hug attack - fluffy dog Miya hugs Kiyo, her best friend in the whole wide world real tight! Little dog Kiyo will only accept hugs..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:22Published
Dog owner reunited with best friend after 4 months apart [Video]

Dog owner reunited with best friend after 4 months apart

After being away from home for 4 months, this person is reunited with man's best friend!

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:32Published