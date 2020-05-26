Puppy Dog and Cheetah Are Best Friends

Occurred on April 27, 2020 / Winston, Oregon, USA Info from Licensor: "This is KJ the cheetah, and Rhino the dog, they are 1.5 years old and are ambassadors at Wildlife Safari.

Dogs are often given to ambassador cheetahs to give them a friend to grow up with and make them more comfortable with their surroundings.

They love playing all day and running around.

We are able to take them to school, events, and many other things to help teach people about why they should care about cheetahs, and dogs."