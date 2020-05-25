Houses of worship reopening guidelines

Global  

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
New guidelines for houses of worship were released today allowing a reopening in the near future

11pmopen houses of worship in california can now reopen for services... but with restrictions.

Brandon benitez joins us live in studio, brandon what's allowed... today the state health department said all houses of worship can resume in-person services... but will be limited to 25- percent capacity or a hundred person maximum per service.

Whichever comes first... worshippers are encouraged to wear masks... avoid sharing prayer books... and skip passing the collection plate.

I spoke to a lisa rappaport earlier today... she's the spiritual leader of congregation beth israel located in chico... these new guidelines may help houses of worship and their return to normalcy -- but hesistancy remains... there are so many ways that people interact in a space like that that we have to take in to consideration and make sure that we're doing it in a way that is safe for our community and that people feel comfortable being there and the people who are leading the services feel comfortable being there rappaport also told me while in- person services were halted as of march 13th -- congregation beth israel never needed to cancel services and events thanks to tools like skype and zoom... while houses of worship may start re-opening for in-person services -- rappaport says it still might be a while before c-b- i-c makes that move... president donald trump declared houses of worship "essential" last week... governor gavin newsom said he would issue new safety guidelines for religious




The guidance from the California Department of Public Health calls for churches, mosques, synagogues and other religious groups to limit attendance to 25 percent of the building's capacity, or a..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:17Published
California Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday released his guidelines allowing for houses of worship to safely reopen.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:37Published