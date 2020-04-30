Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart 'split' before pandemic

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart 'split' before pandemic

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart 'split' before pandemic

'Riverdale' lovebirds Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart reportedly called time on their romance before the coronavirus pandemic hit, but remain "good friends".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

micdgzm

spidey🕷️ RT @itslilicole: lili reinhart and cole sprouse ladies and gentleman. that’s it, that’s the tweet. https://t.co/GjhxWGDmlG 42 seconds ago

Emmachampagne95

Emmanuel Oduntan RT @mtvitalia: Oh no 💔 #ColeSprouse #LiliReinhart #Sprousehart #Bughead https://t.co/FepVc7XYqm 3 minutes ago

marina_mbo

Marina Bojinovic RT @ELLEmagazine: Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Have Officially Split https://t.co/3btMqsKDcD 5 minutes ago

SPINSouthWest

SPIN South West 'They remain good friends.' https://t.co/gT7AxDTxnX 5 minutes ago

spin1038

SPIN 1038 'They remain good friends.' https://t.co/dUISb5mHQG 8 minutes ago

Cinetext

Cinetext RT @EW: 'Riverdale' stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart reportedly split again https://t.co/H06XaVRbHk 10 minutes ago

JackStyner1

Jack Styner Riverdale's Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Break Up Again Less Than a Year After Reconciliation https://t.co/14nNfFt3IV 11 minutes ago

mtvitalia

MTV Italia Oh no 💔 #ColeSprouse #LiliReinhart #Sprousehart #Bughead https://t.co/FepVc7XYqm 12 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Cole Sprouse hopes his new look is 'polarizing' [Video]

Cole Sprouse hopes his new look is 'polarizing'

Gone are the days of the “Suite Life” — a new, darker age has begun for Cole Sprouse.We’re not talking about his star turn on “Riverdale,” either. The former child actor has sprouted a..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:05Published
Riverdale S04E19 - Season Finale [Video]

Riverdale S04E19 - Season Finale

Riverdale 4x19 "K_illing Mr. Honey" Season 4 Episode 19 Promo trailer HD (Season Finale) - MADCHEN AMICK DIRECTS THE EPISODE — After receiving a letter from the University of Iowa asking him to..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:21Published