After Weeks Inside Bay Area Crowds Flock To Beaches, Parks Memorial Day

After Weeks Inside Bay Area Crowds Flock To Beaches, Parks Memorial Day

After Weeks Inside Bay Area Crowds Flock To Beaches, Parks Memorial Day

The warm weather after weeks cooped up inside brought crowds to Bay Area beaches and parks on Memorial Day.

Joe Vazquez was at Ocean Beach where social distancing was a matter of perspective.

