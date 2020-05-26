After Weeks Inside Bay Area Crowds Flock To Beaches, Parks Memorial Day

The warm weather after weeks cooped up inside brought crowds to Bay Area beaches and parks on Memorial Day.
Joe Vazquez was at Ocean Beach where social distancing was a matter of perspective.
New Yorkers flock to parks on Memorial DayDespite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, New Yorkers flocked to parks on Memorial Day Monday (May 25th) to enjoy the warm temperatures. This clip shows the scene in Rainey Park, New York City.
South Lake Tahoe Beaches Deserted This Memorial DayWhile some area beaches were packed this Memorial Day weekend, one of the most popular was barren.