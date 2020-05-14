Support - Pizza Hut Is Giving Away Pizzas To 2020 High School Graduates (1)

Pizza Hut is honoring new grads this year by giving them free pizza!

According to Business Insider, the company is donating over half a million pizzas to 2020 high school graduates.

Graduation ceremonies are being canceled across the country due to the novel coronavirus.

Pizza Hut is the latest brand to offer the class of 2020 some graduation swag.

New grads can claim their free pizza by signing into their Hut Rewards account on www.pizzahut.com/gradparty.

Once signed in, a digital coupon for the offer will appear for use until supplies run out.