Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Support - Pizza Hut Is Giving Away Pizzas To 2020 High School Graduates (1)

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Support - Pizza Hut Is Giving Away Pizzas To 2020 High School Graduates (1)

Support - Pizza Hut Is Giving Away Pizzas To 2020 High School Graduates (1)

Pizza Hut is honoring new grads this year by giving them free pizza!

According to Business Insider, the company is donating over half a million pizzas to 2020 high school graduates.

Graduation ceremonies are being canceled across the country due to the novel coronavirus.

Pizza Hut is the latest brand to offer the class of 2020 some graduation swag.

New grads can claim their free pizza by signing into their Hut Rewards account on www.pizzahut.com/gradparty.

Once signed in, a digital coupon for the offer will appear for use until supplies run out.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Peace_LoLa

Gawdess LoLa RT @Tito_Fuerte: My local 7 Eleven is giving away free Pizza Monday - Friday for school kids. That’s a dope way to support your community. 5 days ago

Tito_Fuerte

⚡️Dr. Quid Pro Quo ♠️ My local 7 Eleven is giving away free Pizza Monday - Friday for school kids. That’s a dope way to support your community. 5 days ago

BeerAndPizzaDay

Beer and Pizza Day! RT @Venomspread3r: Hi Guys I'm so excited about tommorows stream, Bring the pizza, grab a beer, it's going to get messy in the #TheSnakePit… 6 days ago

Venomspread3r

Venomspread3r Hi Guys I'm so excited about tommorows stream, Bring the pizza, grab a beer, it's going to get messy in the… https://t.co/AaLn1kIse0 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

MLK Bridge lighting to honor Allen County high school graduates [Video]

MLK Bridge lighting to honor Allen County high school graduates

To show support and to honor 2020 high school graduates, the City of Fort Wayne will light the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge in downtown Fort Wayne.

Credit: WFFTPublished