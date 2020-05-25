Phone booths converted into Covid-19 test centres in Thailand

Officials in Thailand are converting unused phone booths into Covid-19 test kiosks .

The Telephone Organization of Thailand (TOT) modified the items to have them used in hospitals in Surin province.

Footage shows the phone boxes repurposed with safety equipment so they can be used by medical workers to interact with potential coronavirus patients.

Surin provincial governor Kraisorn Kongchalad said that even though the province has no active cases, they still need to be prepared.

He said: "Our province has not found a new patient in the last 45 days thanks to the cooperation of the people and the hardworking medical staff.

"However, being careful would not hurt anyone and fortunately, the TOT also wanted to offer help on this.

"I believe these old phone booths will provide safety for the medical staff in this battle against the virus." Five of the top hospitals in the province have received the testing kiosks while the TOT is now producing more to send to all the hospitals in the province.