Commuters in Tokyo were seen returning to work and some normality after the COVID-19 state of emergency was lifted.

Workers return to offices in Japan as country lifts COVID-19 state of emergency

Commuters in Tokyo were seen returning to work and some normality after the COVID-19 state of emergency was lifted.

Captured on May 26, the footage shows crowds of people donning facemasks as they walk through Shinagawa Station.

Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, lifted the state of emergency on May 25 in Tokyo and other prefectures after a fall in coronavirus cases.