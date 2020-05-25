Global  

Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19

Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19

Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19

The World Health Organization has temporarily halted trials on hydroxychloroquine due to safety concerns.

According to a study by The Lancet, patients given HCQ had higher death rates than those not on the drug.

WHO will review the data collected so far in Solidarity Trial and seven other studies globally.

WHO was investigating its use as a treatment for patients hospitalized with Covid-19, not as a drug to prevent the disease.

India is the world’s biggest producer of hydroxychloroquine.

Watch the full video for more details.

