Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that his initial plan of battling covid-19 had failed.

“Two months ago the PM said that we were going to fight a 21-day fight against Covid-19.

It was his expectation that we would defeat the virus in 21 days,” said Rahul.

He also said that the four stages of lockdown have not given the result that PM expected.

