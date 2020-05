Dominic Cummings: Government minister resigns over aide's alleged breach of lockdown Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published 1 hour ago Dominic Cummings: Government minister resigns over aide's alleged breach of lockdown Douglas Ross has resigned from the Government over Dominic Cummings’ alleged breach of lockdown rules. Mr Ross was the parliamentary under-secretary of state for Scotland. It is the first resignation over Mr Cummings' trip to County Durham during the coronavirus lockdown. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this D RT @Douglas4Moray: I haven't commented publicly on the situation with Dominic Cummings as I have waited to hear the full details. I welcome… 5 seconds ago caroline V RT @SkyNews: "What is the position of Mr Cummings in this government?" Lord Heseltine says Dominic Cummings is "not accountable to anyone… 10 seconds ago The Union Journal #TopStories #Cummings Government minister for Scotland RESIGNS over Dominic Cummings row: A Government minister has… https://t.co/tPq0Ue3TyH 11 seconds ago Kevin Houston OBE RT @IsntTony105: Breaking: Scotland Minister Douglas Ross has resigned over the Government's response to Dominic Cummings breaking lockdown… 20 seconds ago cal RT @businessinsider: Britain's newspapers tear into Dominic Cummings as a minister quits Boris Johnson's government over his 260-mile lockd… 21 seconds ago