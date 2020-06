Dramatic footage shows elephant standing on hind legs to pluck jackfruit in southern India

A hungry elephant was seen stretching onto its hindlegs to pluck jackfruit from a 7.6-metre-tall tree in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

The incident took place in Silent Valley National Park of Palakkad district on May 19.

Footage shows the elephant standing on its hind legs to elevate itself and reaching with its trunk to grasp at the tasty fruits.

According to reports, the incident was witnessed by forest watchers Bijo Baby, Thomas John, Manikandan, Kurumban and Suresh K.