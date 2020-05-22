Global  

Karan Johar on self-isolation after two household staff test COVID-19 positive

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Karan Johar on self-isolation after two household staff test COVID-19 positive

Karan Johar on self-isolation after two household staff test COVID-19 positive

Two members of Karan Johar's household staff have tested coronavirus positive.

While the filmmaker and his family have tested negative, they will be in self-isolation for the next 14 days.

