Sailor Brinkley Cook's body insecurity Insta post is so relatable Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published 8 minutes ago Sailor Brinkley Cook's body insecurity Insta post is so relatable Christie Brinkley's 21-year-old daughter shared some honest thoughts about her own body dysmorphia that could help a lot of women. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this jeremyruiz RT @TMZ: Christie Brinkley’s model daughter declares “I have cellulite” as she shares unedited bikini photos (via @toofab) https://t.co/msk… 10 minutes ago TMZ Christie Brinkley’s model daughter declares “I have cellulite” as she shares unedited bikini photos (via @toofab) https://t.co/mskWgllRAP 13 minutes ago Julia RT @people: Sailor Brinkley-Cook Has Been Struggling with 'Body Dysmorphia' and 'Eating Disorder Tendencies' https://t.co/HmdsMgom9Q 27 minutes ago Yahoo Entertainment Sailor Brinkley-Cook has been struggling with 'body dysmorphia' and 'eating disorder tendencies'… https://t.co/J4y1sBQ0Lt 37 minutes ago SHIBZ 💠 RT @TMZ: Christie Brinkley’s model daughter declares “I have cellulite” as she shares unedited bikini photos (via @toofab) https://t.co/04v… 2 hours ago ⚡️CommonWhiteGirl⚡️ Sailor Brinkley Cook Reminds Fans to "Appreciate Yourself" in Candid Post on Body Dysmorphia Sailor Brinkley Cook w… https://t.co/46pafnndXR 4 hours ago AceShowbiz Sailor Brinkley-Cook Proud to Be 100 Percent Imperfect in Candid Post About Body Dysmorphia https://t.co/HQM6htlFGi https://t.co/WzFZXnwEaW 4 hours ago TMZ Christie Brinkley’s model daughter declares “I have cellulite” as she shares unedited bikini photos (via @toofab) https://t.co/04v9iQENsV 6 hours ago