New Zealand PM interrupted by earthquake during live TV interview

Video Credit: Newsvia English - Duration: 00:32s - Published
New Zealand PM interrupted by earthquake during live TV interview

New Zealand PM interrupted by earthquake during live TV interview

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern felt an earthquake during a live TV interview Monday morning.

The US Geological Survey says the magnitude 5.6 quake struck in the ocean about 62 miles northeast of Wellington.

(May 25)

