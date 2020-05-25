New Zealand PM interrupted by earthquake during live TV interview

The US Geological Survey says the magnitude 5.6 quake struck in the ocean about 62 miles northeast of Wellington.

Francisco Taveira #NewZealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern appeared unflustered as she was interrupted by an #earthquake during a li… https://t.co/xMh1ZLzsef 1 day ago

Gwen Whiteman New Zealand PM unfazed by earthquake during live interview https://t.co/2Q2UlwqVCO Sent via @updayUK 1 day ago

Rosemarie Mallett Unflappable leadership!!! New Zealand PM unfazed by earthquake during live interview https://t.co/2ZqpmOvdTz Sent via @updayUK 23 hours ago

The HFT Prods New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern was broadcast reacting live on television during a 5.8 magnitude earthqua… https://t.co/cxP2oMJ8bN 16 hours ago

Abdul Mateen Modi RT @thehftprods : New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern was broadcast reacting live on television during a 5.8 magnitude earthquake in W… 15 hours ago