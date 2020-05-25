New Zealand PM interrupted by earthquake during live TV interview

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern felt an earthquake during a live TV interview Monday morning.
The US Geological Survey says the magnitude 5.6 quake struck in the ocean about 62 miles northeast of Wellington.
(May 25)
WEB EXTRA: Earthquake in New Zealand While Prime Minister Is On Live TVNew Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern continued on with a live TV interview during an earthquake Monday. Ardern was in the executive wing of parliament, known as the Beehive. It was a 5.8 magnitude..
Jacinda Ardern: Earthquake hits as New Zealand's prime minister conducts TV interviewAn earthquake hit as New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern was being interviewed live on TV. View on euronews