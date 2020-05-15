|
Startups Work To Pivot To Pickup And Delivery Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:21s - Published
On Tuesday morning, CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas showed us some of the unique ways some startups are restarting.
· Before the coronavirus pandemic, large retailers like Target and Walmart were experimenting with...
Business Insider - Published
Restaurants Reopening In Suburbs, But Not Chicago
CBS 2's Charlie De Mar has a look at some restaurants reopening with many precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic in Evanston. But across Howard Street, it's still pickup and delivery only.
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:17Published
Walmart sales surge as shoppers stockpile
Walmart posted record U.S. online sales as stockpiling drove consumers to its stores and website during the coronavirus pandemic, sending its shares up 3%. Fred Katayama reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:16Published
