Katie Price wanted to stay with her first husband Peter Andre "forever", before cheating allegations broke down their marriage in 2009.
Ezeonufo Chukwunonso RT @TheSun: Katie Price reveals she wanted to stay married to Peter Andre and insists she never cheated on him https://t.co/9mAlYXRS2t 7 seconds ago
The Sun Showbiz Katie Price reveals she wanted to stay married to Peter Andre and insists she never cheated on him https://t.co/y4r7JGf89m 3 minutes ago
BANG Showbiz Katie Price wanted to stay with Peter Andre 'forever'
#KatiePrice #PeterAndre https://t.co/ehbpA3Gjby 29 minutes ago
Fabulous Katie Price: "I wanted to stay married to Peter Andre and never cheated on him" https://t.co/zP09gBOxOQ 47 minutes ago
The Sun Katie Price reveals she wanted to stay married to Peter Andre and insists she never cheated on him https://t.co/9mAlYXRS2t 1 hour ago
The Irish Sun Katie Price reveals she wanted to stay married to Peter Andre and insists she never cheated on him https://t.co/FanRXuITJy 3 hours ago
Katie Price to take voluntary drug tests to prove sobrietyKatie Price will voluntarily do drug tests every few months to "build trust" with the father of her children and prove her commitment to her sobriety.
Looking for love: Katie Price has joined a dating siteKatie Price is looking for love on new dating app Love At First Swipe, where she is hoping to find Mr. Right.