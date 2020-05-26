Chicago Police Continue Breaking Up Large Gatherings Around The City
Hundreds of people were gathered near 79th and Drexel Monday night.
Video posted on Snapchat showed the large crowd and then the police lights as officers arrived.
Chicago Police Policy Considers Neck Pressure Applied To George Floyd 'Deadly Force'The police tactic that led to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis is forbidden in the City of Chicago—a change in policy made in 2017. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.
CPD Will No Longer Use Force To Disperse Large CrowdsChicago police officers have been ordered to "no longer use force to disperse large gatherings," as tensions mount over the months-long stay-at-home order, and protests continue nationwide over the..