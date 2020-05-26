Global  

Chicago Police Continue Breaking Up Large Gatherings Around The City

Hundreds of people were gathered near 79th and Drexel Monday night.

Video posted on Snapchat showed the large crowd and then the police lights as officers arrived.

Related videos from verified sources

Chicago Police Policy Considers Neck Pressure Applied To George Floyd 'Deadly Force' [Video]

Chicago Police Policy Considers Neck Pressure Applied To George Floyd 'Deadly Force'

The police tactic that led to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis is forbidden in the City of Chicago—a change in policy made in 2017. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:15Published
CPD Will No Longer Use Force To Disperse Large Crowds [Video]

CPD Will No Longer Use Force To Disperse Large Crowds

Chicago police officers have been ordered to "no longer use force to disperse large gatherings," as tensions mount over the months-long stay-at-home order, and protests continue nationwide over the..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:15Published