Visions Spa Salon in Novi taking steps to safely reopen Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:29s - Published 7 hours ago Visions Spa Salon in Novi taking steps to safely reopen Visions Spa Salon in Novi showed us the changes they are making prepping for an eventual reopening. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Fanfictionwritertvseries Visions Spa Salon in Novi taking steps to safely reopen https://t.co/8vWpDfMmU1 via @YouTube 5 hours ago