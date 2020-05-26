The Best FREE TRANSFERS Your Club Should Sign This Summer! #SundayVibes

Even in the absence of the pub and regular Premier League football, we’ve still found a way to spin the yarn.

So, put your feet up and let us soothe your troubles with meandering, stats loving, football chat.

This week is all about the best free transfers of the coming summer.

It’s likely that teams will be pretty darn apprehensive recruiting for the 20/21 campaign owing to the financial ramifications of this one.

So, these players could be worth their weight in gold!

Let us know your thoughts in the comments.