Search continues for two missing toddlers

CONTINUES FOR TWO MISSINGTODDLERS..

POLICE WILL BEKNOCKING ON DOORS AT THELAKESIDE PLACE APARTMENTS.THREE-YEAR-OLD MIRACLE ANDTWO- YEAR-OLD TONY CROOKWERE LAST SEEN FRIDAYMORNING.YESTERDAY POLICE RELEASED ANEW SURVEILLANCE IMAGE..

OFTHE TWO CHILDREN WALKINGAROUND THE SHORELINEAPARTMENT COMPLEX AROUND10:15 FRIDAY MORNING.

T-P-DALSO SAYS IT'S SEARCHED PARTOF THE LAKE BEHIND THEAPARTMENTS - AND PLANS TO DOA MORE EXTENSIVE SEARCH INTHE NEXT FEW DAYS.

MEANWHILE- FAMILY MEMBERS ARE STILLWAITING AND HOPING FORANSWERS.06:39:19;56-06:39:29;39ELZATA WATKINS, MISSINGCHILDREN'S AUNT "They justbabies.

They can't take careof themselves.

They ain'tgonna be able to survive outthere by themselves.Somebody needs to speak upand let us know something.They do."THEIR MOTHER - DONISHAWILLIS - IS CHARGED WITHCHILD NEGLECT... ANDASSAULT AND BATTERY OF APOLICE OFFICER.IF YOU SAW ANYTHING - ORKNOW SOMETHING ABOUT THESETWO MISSING CHILDREN...YOU'RE ASKED TO CALL TULSAPOLICE.

YOU CAN ALSO CALLCRIMESTOPPERS... AND YOUDON'T HAVE TO LEAVE YOURNAME.

THE NUMBER IS 9-1-8-5-9-6 9-2-2-2.