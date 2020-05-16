Former Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Calls for 4-Day Workweeks Over Memorial Day Weekend

Andrew Yang used a timely tweet on Memorial Day weekend to try and gather interest for a four-day workweek in America.

Stock Sharks Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey is donating $5 million dollars to businessman and former Democratic presidentia… https://t.co/UhhCQY4kHz 2 days ago

ffj RT @newschannelnine : Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang gained a ton of support during his run for the presidency on his… 1 day ago

Sandra RT @MauriceStinnett : Beyond proud of our Black Alliance Network group for putting together a wonderful program last night at the arena. M… 1 day ago

Han Xavier 🧢💡 @dora_bataeva @Simastrix It means we are supporters of Andrew Yang! (a data driven former presidential candidate) 12 hours ago

Korean Fashion Styling Consultant Jack Dorsey", the billionaire CEO of "Twitter" and mobile-payment company "Square", is giving $5 million to "Humani… https://t.co/6Uk4KdlD9K 9 hours ago

eleanor nober RT @GFashionistaKLK : Jack Dorsey", the billionaire CEO of "Twitter" and mobile-payment company "Square", is giving $5 million to "Humanity… 36 minutes ago