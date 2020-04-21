Global  

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves donate another 110k masks

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves have donated 110,000 masks to hospitals in Texas, one month after they first donated 80,000 masks.

0
