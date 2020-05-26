JTS Mortgage Minute 5/26/20 - Shop Locally Video Credit: WCBI - Published 1 day ago JTS Mortgage Minute 5/26/20 - Shop Locally As things begin to return to normal, JTS wants to remind us all to shop locally. With all of the moving parts to buying a home, it can be overwhelming. Make sure to contact JTS today to schedule an appointment to figure out your home buying options. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend JTS Mortgage Minute 5/26/20 - Shop Locally Good morning, i?m jeff farnham. 1. The world is gradually waking back up, and things are starting to go back to normal. 2. Remember the power of local. 3. Investing back into your community helps stimulate it economically and makes it stronger. 4. Though our lobby is closed, know that j-t-s and company still strives to give you its best service. 5. We are constantly monitoring your calls and emails until we can completely open back up to the public. 6. Until then, please continue to call in or send emails. 7. The interest rates remain at historic lows and now could be a great time to purchase a new home or refinance your existing one. 8. As states reopen, so have house viewing and the drive to search for a home. 9. There has been a positive increase in the number of people applying to purchase a home. 10. Low rates have been consistent in the purchasing market, and the trend seems likely to continue. 11. Those with good to excellent credit should consider taking advantage of this trend and lock in a low rate for a purchase loan. 12. We are receiving calls about thirty year rates in the twos. 13. It is true that you can get a rate in the two percent range, however, be cautious of your discount points. 14. Points are a fee that you can pay at the start of the loan to lower the interest rate. 15. Each point paid will reduce the interest rate by approximately 0.25 percent and will cost one percent of the loan amount. 16. Most potential homebuyers don?t know that when they are ?shopping? For rates, some banks or lenders quote you a very low rate, with points already built in to buy down the interest rate. 17. There are a lot of moving parts, regulations, and details to keep in mind when discussing mortgage rates, fees, and other details of the mortgage transaction. 19. While points aren?t necessarily a bad thing, they may not always be necessary. 20. Just because a certain rate is possible, it does not mean that will be the best rate for you in the end. 21. Until your credit profile and long-term goals are discussed, there is no way to know if this is the best way to go for your specific situation. 22. At j-t-s and company, we understand that there is more to getting a mortgage than just pushing a button. 23. We keep your goals and needs in mind as we structure your mortgage. 24. With mortgage rates being at a such a low level, now is a great time to refinance. 25. These lower rates can especially be seen in fifteen and thirty year fixed rates. 26. If you are thinking about refinancing your home, now may be the time. 27. These refinancing opportunities could allow you to save money on monthly payments as well as shorten the term. 28. Both of these actions will save you money. 29. There is an expected upcoming strong trend of refinancing as an effect of low interest rates. 30. In the end, refinancing to a lower rate and term could save you thousands. 31. It is always a good time to purchase or refinance a home when you are prepared. 32. At j-t-s and company we strive to be your lifetime mortgage advisor. 33. Let us help you because j-t-s and company is local. Trusted. And experienced. 34. If you are on the journey to purchasing a home or refinancing your existing one, give j-t-s and company a call. 35. We?ve been making homeownership easy since nineteen ninety six. Thank you for joining me today, be sure to tune in next





You Might Like

Tweets about this