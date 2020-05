Trump Trashes Marine Vet Congressman Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:08s - Published 36 minutes ago Trump Trashes Marine Vet Congressman On Memorial Day 2020, President Donald Trump took to twitter to trash Rep. Connor Lamb (D-PA), a Marine Corps. Veteran. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Commie Hunter- Give no Quarter! Trump Trashes Marine Vet Congressman ===What Machinations with the English language! The Huff & Puff post is such a… https://t.co/6lPmCmsELS 21 minutes ago @Edward Lewis Trump Trashes Marine Vet Congressman Trump Trashes Marine Vet Congressman https://t.co/Waisk0b8EL 21 minutes ago Pete Rater Trump Trashes Marine Vet Congressman Trump Trashes Marine Vet Congressman https://t.co/uzadgYJGFX 24 minutes ago Contractor Ned POTUS trashes anyone who opposes him: Trump Bashes Marine Vet Congressman As An 'American Fraud' On Memorial Day https://t.co/vYwVQ1LZAv 9 hours ago townlecat RT @KgKathryn: TRUMP trashes VETERAN on Memorial day in DESPICABLE manner🇺🇸 https://t.co/40W847P1yT 12 hours ago Kathryn jeni #VeteransAgainstTrump🆘️ ⚓🇺🇸 TRUMP trashes VETERAN on Memorial day in DESPICABLE manner🇺🇸 https://t.co/40W847P1yT 12 hours ago