Paul Mescal auctioning off his character's chain from 'Normal People' for charity Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:20s - Published 20 minutes ago Paul Mescal auctioning off his character's chain from 'Normal People' for charity Paul Mescal is auctioning off a chain for the charity Pieta House, which works to prevent suicide and self-harm. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Radio Tay News Paul Mescal, from hit TV show Normal People, is auctioning off the chain worn by his character in the series. The… https://t.co/GdnuOBdVj5 6 hours ago