Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SpaceX Makes Preparations For Historic Launch

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:19s - Published
SpaceX Makes Preparations For Historic Launch

SpaceX Makes Preparations For Historic Launch

It will be the first time SpaceX will carry humans into space.

Tina Patel reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

alaturkanews

Alaturka News SpaceX Makes Preparations For Historic Launch https://t.co/TeZTHX6UbN https://t.co/Njr7c69vsZ 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Historic Space Launch Just A Couple Days Away [Video]

Historic Space Launch Just A Couple Days Away

CBS News Correspondent Mark Strassmann caught up with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who are set to ride on a SpaceX ship to the ISS.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:33Published
America's historic return to space [Video]

America's historic return to space

Nasa and Space-x teaming up for Wednesday's historic mission. They are sending two astronauts to the international space station. This is the first launch like this in nearly a decade.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:31Published