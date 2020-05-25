It will be the first time SpaceX will carry humans into space.
Tina Patel reports.
Alaturka News SpaceX Makes Preparations For Historic Launch https://t.co/TeZTHX6UbN https://t.co/Njr7c69vsZ 4 hours ago
Historic Space Launch Just A Couple Days AwayCBS News Correspondent Mark Strassmann caught up with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who are set to ride on a SpaceX ship to the ISS.
America's historic return to spaceNasa and Space-x teaming up for Wednesday's historic mission. They are sending two astronauts to the international space station. This is the first launch like this in nearly a decade.