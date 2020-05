8:30 a.m. COVID-19 update Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 06:01s - Published 48 minutes ago 8:30 a.m. COVID-19 update 0

DENNIS THANKS SO MUCH.WELL TODAY IN AN EFFORT TO TESTMORE MISSOURIANS FOR THECORONAVIRUS BEGINS IN JACKSONCOUNTY.IT'S CALLED COMMUNITY SAMPLINGGIVE ME SOME HAS MET EVANS ISLIVE OUTSIDE CABLE DAHMER ARENAWHERE THINGS UNDERWAY RIGHT NOWMCAVOY.GOOD MORNING TO YOU ROB.YOU CAN SEE THE LINE OF CARSBACK HERE FOLKS THAT HAVE BEENKIND OF FILING IN TO GET THISTESTING THE COVID-19 TESTING ITSTARTED AT 7 O'CLOCK THISMORNING.IT'S GOING TO GO TELL SEVENO'CLOCK TONIGHT.THIS IS ALL PART OF THE STATE'SPLANS TO RAMP UP THEIR TESTINGALL ACROSS THE STATE TO 7,500TESTS A DAY.THE STATE'S GOAL IS TO CONDUCTTEN THOUSAND TESTS OVER THE NEXT10 DAYS IN SOME THE STATESHARDEST HIT AREAS LIKE HERE.JACKSON COUNTY ALSO IN BOONDCAPE GIRARDEAU GREEN JEFFERSON,AND ST.CHARLES COUNTY IS THE COMMUNITYTESTING AND INDEPENDENCE RUNSFROM 7 A.M. TO 7 P.M. TODAYTHROUGH SATURDAY.IT IS FREE.IT IS OPEN TO ANY MISSOURIRESIDENT.YOU DON’T HAVE TO LIVE INJACKSON COUNTY.YOU DON’T HAVE TO BE SHOWINGSYMPTOMS REGISTRATION IS NOTREQUIRED, IT IS STRONGLYSUGGESTED.YOU CAN DO THAT ON THE MISSOURIDEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SENIORSERVICES WEBSITE THE GOAL FORTHIS SPECIFIC TESTING SITE INTHE PARKING LOT OF THE CABLEDAHMER ARENA.FORMERLY THE SILVER STEIN ISITTERS ARENA IS TO TEST ABOUT500 PEOPLE EVERY DAY FOR TOTALOF 2,500 PEOPLE OVER THE COURSEOF THE NEXT FIVE DAYS.THE GOAL HERE IS SO THAT LOCALLEADERS AND STATE LEADERS CANHAVE A BETTER IDEA OF THEPREVALENCE IN THESE COMMUNITIESOF COVID-19.AND ALSO THESE TEST RESULTS WILLHELP THEM MAKE DECISIONS ABOUTWHAT MIGHT COME NEXT WHEN ITCOMES TO REOPENING PARTS OF THESTATE.LIVE IN INDEPENDENCE MATT EVANSKMBC 9 NEWS THANKS SO MUCH.WELL HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE TRYINGTO TRACK DOWN EVERYONE WHO MIGHTHAVE BEEN EXPOSED TO THECORONAVIRUS AT A MISSOURI HAIRSALON.THEY SAY THAT TO HAIRSTYLISTWENT TO WORK AT A GREAT CLIPSTORE AND SPRINGFIELD WHILE THEYWERE FEELING SICK AS A RESULT140 CUSTOMERS HAVE BEENDIGITALLY EXPOSED TO THE VIRUSERIC CHASE GOT HIS HAIR CUT ALITTLE MORE THAN A WEEK AGO BYONE OF THE STYLISTS.IN COVID-19 SYMPTOMS.WELL NOW CHASE HAS TO STAY HOMEFOR TWO WEEKS.HE ALSO HAS TO TAKE HISTEMPERATURE TWICE A DAY AND ACHECK IN WITH THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT WILL BE TESTED FORTHE VIRUS THIS WEEK.I KNOW THAT THE EMPLOYEE FEELSREALLY BAD ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED.I’M SURE BOTH OF THEM DO BUT YOUHAVE A SITUATION THAT CAUSED ACHAIN REACTION.OFFICIALS WANT TO OFFER TESTINGEVERYONE WHO MIGHT HAVE BEENEXPOSED AT THE SALON OWNER SAYSTHAT THE BUSINESS IS NOW NOWCLOSED AND UNDERGOING DEEPCLEANING.LARGE WORDS BETWEEN THE STATE OFMISSOURI AND CHINA AREINTENSIFYING, MISSOURI ATTORNEYGENERAL ERIC SCHMIDT SAYS, HE’SNOT BACKING DOWN FROM HIS CHINALAWSUIT.HE SAYS CHINA QUOTE LIED TO THEWORLD ABOUT THE VIRUS DANGERS,MISSOURI SENATOR, JOSH.HOLLY IS TALKING TOUGH AS WELL.CHINA’S FOREIGN MINISTER SAYSSOME AMERICAN POLITICIANS AREQUOTE HOLDING THE CHINA AMERICARELATIONS HOSTAGE AND PUSHINGTHE COUNTRIES TO THE BRINK OFWAR.OH ON THE CONTRARY.I THINK THAT THIS IS REALLY ANEFFORT TO AVOID CONFLICT THATCHINA WOULD PUSH US INTO UNLESSWE PUT TOGETHER A NEW COALITIONOF FREE NATIONS WHO SAY WE’RENOT GOING TO ALLOW CHINA TODOMINATE THE WORLD.IT SAYS THAT CHINA ISRESPONSIBLE FOR ALL 12,000,MISSOURI COVID-19 CASES IN THESTATE’S NEARLY 800 DEADLY CASES.FOR YEARS LOCAL NONPROFIT THEBATTLE WITHIN HIS HELP VETERANSREJOIN OUR SOCIETY.WELL NOW THEY’RE ASSISTINGHEALTH CARE WORKERS ON THE FRONTLINES NURSES MAKE UP HALF THEGROUP’S CURRENT CLIENTS.TRYING TO FIGURE OUT HOW TOMANAGE THE STRESS OF GOING TOWORK AND WORKING WITH FOLKS THATTHEY’RE NOT SURE IF THEY CANSAVOR THEY KNOW THEY CAN’T SAVEAND ALSO WORRYING ABOUT GETTINGSICK THEMSELVES AND THEN TRYINGTO FIGURE OUT WHERE THEY’REGOING TO COME UP WITH THE ENERGYTO TAKE TAKE CARE OF THEIRCHILDREN.THE GROUP HAS A FEW SUGGESTIONSFOR HEALTHCARE WORKERS.THEY SAY TALK OPENLY WITHSOMEONE TRUSTWORTHY.THE CHALLENGES OF THE JOBPRACTICE DEEP BREATHING ANDDON’T SAY YES TO EVERY TASK.MAKE SURE YOU PRIORITIZE TIMEFOR YOURSELF.37 INTO TUESDAY HEADING BACK TOWORK MIGHT NOT BE A GOOD THINGFOR YOUR PET.LOCAL DOG.TRAINER SAYS YOUR PEDAL HAVE TOGET USED TO YOU BEING AWAY FROMHOME AGAIN AND THAT CAN CAUSEDOG DEPRESSION DOGS MIGHT STARTTO EXPLAIN DESTRUCTIVE BEHAVIORBECAUSE YOU’RE NOT THERE IFTHAT’S HAPPENING.HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN DO HAVE AREGULAR SAME TIME DAILY WALKSAND PLAYTIME PLAY STREETS INPLACES YOUR PETS PINS THEIR TIMEALONE DURING THE DAY TRY TO GETUP AND GO TO BED AT A NORMALTIME AND OFFER THEM TIMES TOREST DURING THE DAY WHEN YOU’RETHERE, SO NORMAL WHEN YOU’RE NOTTHEY’VE BEEN THERE TO SUPPORT USWHEN WE’RE STRESSED OUT AND BEENHOME DURING THIS STAY AT HOMEORDER AND NOW IT’S REALLYIMPORTANT THAT WE GIVE THEM THETHEY NEED.WE SAID WAVES HIS A LINK ONTHEIR WEBSITE CALLED ASK ATRAINER.THEY SAY YOU CAN LEAVE QUESTIONSTHERE AND A TRAINER WILL ANSWERTHEM FOR YOU.THE SHELTER IS CURRENTLY HOLDINGADOPTION BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.LIKE 38 IF YOU’RE RUNNING LOW ONFOOD AND OTHER SUPPLIES FOR YOURPETS WAYSIDE WAIFS IS REOPENINGITS PET FOOD PANTRY TODAY GAME.HE’S BROADCASTING LIVE WITH THISSTORY MARTIN.GOOD MORNING.GOOD MORNING, ROB.THIS IS ALL PART OF ARE-ESTABLISHMENT OF SERVICESHERE AT WAYSIDE WAIFS.THE LARGEST NO-KILL SHELTER ANDPET ADOPTION CENTER IN KANSASCITY AND A LITTLE BIT LATER THISMORNING.THE PET FOOD PANTRY WILL GETGOING AGAIN, BUT WHEN IT DOESIT’LL BE LIKE ALL THE OTHERSERVICES RIGHT NOW WAYSIDE WAIFSAND BE BY APPOINTMENT ONLYTHAT’S TO MITIGATE THE RISK OFSPREADING COVID-19.NOW IF YOU WANT TO PLACE ANORDER, YOU JUST HAVE TO CALLTHAT NUMBER YOU SEE ON THESCREEN.IT’S THE MAIN NUMBER FOR WAYSIDEWAIFS PLACE YOUR ORDER WHEN THATORDERS FILLED BE PLACED INTO ACONTAINER OUT IN FRONT OF THETHERE WITH YOUR NAME ON IT WILLBE EASY TO FIND YOU CAN PICK ITUP STARTING AT 11 O’CLOCK THISMORNING THOSE PICK UP OURS WILLLAST TILL 3:00 THIS AFTERNOONNOW ONCE THE PET SHELTER DOESGET GOING AT 11.IT’S A SERVICE THAT WILL BEAVAILABLE SEVEN DAYS A WEEK.REPORTING LIVE FROM WAYSIDEWAVES MARTIN AUGUSTINE KMBC 9NEWS MARTIN THANKS SO MUCH AFTERTHE HOLIDAY MORE PEOPLE WILLALSO BE ABLE TO WORK OUTLIFETIMES REOPENING TWOLOCATIONS IN THE METRO TODAY.THESE ARE THE GYMS IN LENEXA ANDOVERLAND PARK FITNESS CENTERSAYS, IT’LL DEEP CLEAN MACHINESEVERAL TIMES EACH DAY AND ATNIGHT THE GYM ITSELF WILL ALSOLOOK DIFFERENT.THERE ARE NOW SANITIZINGSTATIONS AND SOCIAL DISTANCINGMARKERS THROUGHOUT THE GYM.STUDENTS IN THE RAYTOWN SCHOOLDISTRICT.MEANWHILE, WE’LL BE ABLE TO GETFREE PIZZA TODAY FROM 11:30 TO 1P.M. FAMILY SOUP PICK UP LUNCHAT EASTWOOD HILLS ELEMENTARY ANDWESTRIDGE.ELEMENTARY WILL BE SURPRISEDWITH A PIZZA HUT PIZZA FORDINNER AS WELL LAST WEEK OVER1200 PIZZAS WERE DONATED TO





