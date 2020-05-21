Global  

Chinese neighbours rescue woman hanging upside down from seventh-floor laundry rack
Chinese neighbours rescue woman hanging upside down from seventh-floor laundry rack

Chinese neighbours rescue woman hanging upside down from seventh-floor laundry rack

Heroic neighbours rescued a woman hanging upside down from a laundry rack on a seventh-floor window in China.

The video, filmed in the city of Yangzhou in Jiangsu Province on May 24, shows a woman hanging upside down from a bent laundry rack, and two men grabbing her legs to try to lift her up.

According to reports, the woman was drunk and climbed out of the window.

After a man named Cao Shengnan spotted the incident, he ran from fourth floor to the seventh floor to rescue the woman.

The property management opened the door of the woman's flat, then Cao and another man brought the woman back to safety.

The video was provided by local media with permission.

