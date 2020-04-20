Happy Birthday, Lauryn Hill!

Lauryn Noelle Hill was born on May 26, 1975, and turns 45.

She was born in East Orange, New Jersey, and grew up in South Orange, New Jersey.

The singer is known for being a member of The Fugees.

The group released the albums 'Blunted on Reality' and 'The Score.'

Hill later released her solo album, ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,’ in 1998.

It debuted at No.

1 on the 'Billboard' 200 chart.

The Grammy-winning album won album of the year and best R&B album.

Hill is known for her rendition of "Killing Me Softly" and her single, "Doo Wop (That Thing)."