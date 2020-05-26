Global  

President Trump's Senior Economic Adviser Called Working Americans "Human Capital Stock"

President Trump's Senior Economic Adviser Called Working Americans "Human Capital Stock"

President Trump's senior White House economic adviser, on Sunday called working Americans "human capital stock".

Economic adviser Kevin Hassett said in an interview that America's "human capital stock" is ready to get back work.

"Our capital stock hasn't been destroyed, our human capital stock is ready to get back to work.

According to Business Insider, Hassett made the statement on CNN's Sunday edition of "State of The Union".

Hassett's statements come as America's unemployment rate continues to rise amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the US weekly jobless claims hit 2.4 million, bringing the nine-week total to nearly 39 million.

