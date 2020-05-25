Global  

California To Allow Reopening Of Houses Of Worship With Very Limited Attendance

California announced on Monday that it would allow places of worship to open on a conditional basis.

Business Insider, reports new state guidelines were revealed which allow churches to reopen with limited capacity.

The guidelines stipulate that places of worship must adhere to new rules put in place to keep worshippers safe.

The rules include implementing a COVID-19 prevention plan, specific cleaning protocols, and social distancing.

Churches may open with attendance limited to 25% of the building's capacity, or up to 100 attendees, whichever is lower.

California's Department of Public Health said it would revisit these guidelines in 3 weeks and modify them if necessary.

