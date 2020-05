AirBNB helps you stay at a stadium Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:32s - Published 40 minutes ago AirBNB helps you stay at a stadium A minor league baseball team is renting out its entire stadium on AirBNB. It is going for $1,500 a night. Visitors stay in the club house, and they have access to the field and batting cages. 0

ON AIR-B-N-B.IT IS GOING FOR 15-HUNDREDDOLLARS A NIGHT.VISITORS STAY IN THE CLUBHOUSE- AND THEY HAVE ACCESS TOTHE FIELD AND BATTING CAGES.SO FAR, THE STADIUM HAS MADEABOUT 40-THOUSAND DOLLARSTHROUGH RENTALS.THE PENSACOLA BLUE WAHOOS ISTHE DOUBLE-A TEAM FOR THEMINNESOTA TWINS.THEY ARE NOT ABLE TO USE THESTADIUM DUE TO SPORTS BEINGSIDELINED DURING THE PANDEMIC.





