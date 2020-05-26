Global  

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll passes 37,000

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll passes 37,000

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll passes 37,000

As of 5pm on 25 May, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 37,048 have died according to figures from the Department of Health.

