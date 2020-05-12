Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Video Shows MPD Officer With Knee On Man's Neck For At Least 7 Minutes

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:13s - Published
Video Shows MPD Officer With Knee On Man's Neck For At Least 7 Minutes

Video Shows MPD Officer With Knee On Man's Neck For At Least 7 Minutes

Darnella Frazier shared this video, which shows a Minneapolis police officer with his knee on the man's neck, and the man calling for help, Christiane Cordero reports (3:13).

WCCO Mid-Morning - May 26, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

T_Haque77

Wise Man Ty ☯ RT @mukhtaryare: BREAKING: A video shows a Minneapolis police officer pinning down a black man by the neck with his knee for several minute… 2 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Raw Video: Bystander Video Of Deadly Police Incident [Video]

Raw Video: Bystander Video Of Deadly Police Incident

Darnella Frazier posted this video to Facebook (WCCO has altered the footage pending a confirmation on the victim's identity). It shows the first moments of several recorded minutes, showing a..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:31Published
Video Shows Officer Striking Man Accused Of Trespassing In Boyle Heights [Video]

Video Shows Officer Striking Man Accused Of Trespassing In Boyle Heights

An investigation is underway Tuesday after video surfaced on social media, showing an LAPD officer repeatedly punching a trespassing suspect.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:34Published