Video Shows MPD Officer With Knee On Man's Neck For At Least 7 Minutes Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:13s - Published 29 minutes ago Video Shows MPD Officer With Knee On Man's Neck For At Least 7 Minutes Darnella Frazier shared this video, which shows a Minneapolis police officer with his knee on the man's neck, and the man calling for help, Christiane Cordero reports (3:13). WCCO Mid-Morning - May 26, 2020 0

