Tuesday 5/26 Insider Buying Report: AHH, MBIO

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Armada Hoffler Properties, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director John W.

Snow purchased 125,000 shares of AHH, for a cost of $7.99 each, for a total investment of $999,358.

Snow was up about 6.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AHH trading as high as $8.48 in trading on Tuesday.

Armada Hoffler Properties is trading up about 8.3% on the day Tuesday.

And at Mustang Bio, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO Manuel Litchman, M.

.

Who bought 180,000 shares for a cost of $2.96 each, for a trade totaling $532,800.

Mustang Bio is trading up about 20.8% on the day Tuesday.

So far Litchman, M.

.

Is in the green, up about 26.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $3.74.