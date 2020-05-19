Tuesday 5/26 Insider Buying Report: AHH, MBIO

Global  

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Armada Hoffler Properties, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director John W.

Snow purchased 125,000 shares of AHH, for a cost of $7.99 each, for a total investment of $999,358.

Snow was up about 6.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AHH trading as high as $8.48 in trading on Tuesday.

Armada Hoffler Properties is trading up about 8.3% on the day Tuesday.

And at Mustang Bio, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO Manuel Litchman, M.

.

Who bought 180,000 shares for a cost of $2.96 each, for a trade totaling $532,800.

Mustang Bio is trading up about 20.8% on the day Tuesday.

So far Litchman, M.

.

Is in the green, up about 26.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $3.74.




