AOC Hammered By Primary Opponent

Former CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera is running a primary challenge to Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Hill reports that during a recent debate she slammed AOC's response to the coronavirus, saying, "AOC is always MIA." Last month, she called AOC "out of touch" for voting against a $484 billion coronavirus stimulus package.

"My opponent AOC made very clear all of her priorities, and yet, what I don't understand is why AOC is always MIA." Caruso-Cabrera said AOC hid D.C.