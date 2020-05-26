reg vote deadline 5.26.20

We begin with the june 23-rd primary.

If you plan to vote, today's the deadline to register.

The primary was supposed to take place may 19th..,.but because of coronavirus concerns was pushed back.

And that's not all thats changed.

Abc 36's alex king has what you need to know for election day.

Alex: its the last day to register to vote for the june primary.

This year is looking a little different because of the covid-19 pandemic.

All 100 house seats are up for grabs in november.

Currently, republicans control 61 seats in the house with democrats occupying 39 seats.

Half of the senate is up for relection... 29 seats are republican...and 9 are democrat.

Covid-19 has many risks so to help keep people safe.

The number of in-person voting options throughout the state is limited.

Fsc: secretary of state michael g.

Adams announced the four ways of voting in the june 23rd primary.

You can vote by.

- mailing in an absentee ballot - dropping off an absentee ballot to a secure county election site new addition - vote early in- person by absentee ballot - in-person voting on election day every registered voter can apply for an absentee ballot, through the states portal which is up now..

Alex: to register.

Just go online on the kentucky voter information portal at go-vote-k-y-dot- com.

Reporting from home, alex king, abc 36 news.

... the deadline to register is four p-m today.

... the deadline to register is four p-m today.

Voters can request a mail-in absentee ballot through that online portal once they've registered.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is june 15-th.

We've posted a link to the portal on our website wtvq dot com.

Across the nation... people