Taylor Swift reportedly using Nils Sjoberg pseudonym amid Scooter Braun royalties row

Taylor Swift is reportedly re-recording her old music under her Nils Sjoberg pseudonym.

Taylor Swift fans think new cover of 'Look What You Made Me Do' is sneaky way of bypassing Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift fans believe a new cover of her song "Look What You Made Me Do" was recorded by her...
USATODAY.com - Published


Martin Kydd 💁🏻‍♂️ Taylor Swift apparently produced a cover of her own song Look What You Made Me Do using a Swedish pseudonym, perfor… https://t.co/iBdig3oyIy 18 hours ago

Xavier Cruz Taylor Swift reportedly produced a cover of her own song using a Swedish pseudonym, performed by her brother using… https://t.co/qKtDxdg7gY 1 day ago


