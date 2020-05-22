Taylor Swift reportedly using Nils Sjoberg pseudonym amid Scooter Braun royalties row

Taylor Swift is reportedly re-recording her old music under her Nils Sjoberg pseudonym.
Martin Kydd 💁🏻♂️ Taylor Swift apparently produced a cover of her own song Look What You Made Me Do using a Swedish pseudonym, perfor… https://t.co/iBdig3oyIy 18 hours ago
Xavier Cruz Taylor Swift reportedly produced a cover of her own song using a Swedish pseudonym, performed by her brother using… https://t.co/qKtDxdg7gY 1 day ago
Ariana Grande 'Still Suffering' From PTSD After Manchester BombingAriana Grande 'Still Suffering' From
PTSD After Manchester Bombing Grande was devastated when a terrorist detonated
a bomb at her U.K. concert on May 22, 2017,
killing 22 people and leaving hundreds..
Ariana Grande 'still suffering' with PTSD after Manchester bombingAriana Grande is still suffering with PTSD three years after the Manchester bombing, according to her manager Scooter Braun.