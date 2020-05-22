Taylor Swift reportedly using Nils Sjoberg pseudonym amid Scooter Braun royalties row Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published 16 hours ago Taylor Swift reportedly using Nils Sjoberg pseudonym amid Scooter Braun royalties row Taylor Swift is reportedly re-recording her old music under her Nils Sjoberg pseudonym. 0

Tweets about this Martin Kydd 💁🏻‍♂️ Taylor Swift apparently produced a cover of her own song Look What You Made Me Do using a Swedish pseudonym, perfor… https://t.co/iBdig3oyIy 18 hours ago Xavier Cruz Taylor Swift reportedly produced a cover of her own song using a Swedish pseudonym, performed by her brother using… https://t.co/qKtDxdg7gY 1 day ago