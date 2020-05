Canterbury Cathedrall cat disappears during sermon Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:28s - Published 13 hours ago Canterbury Cathedrall cat disappears during sermon A cathedral cat has become a viral sensation after brazenly disrupting a recording of morning prayers. The Very Rev Dr Robert Willis managed to ignore the disturbance and continued his sermon. 0

