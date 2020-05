Witness London-based parents test two-year-old Arielle's patience in this adorable candy temptation challenge going viral all over social media.

Witness London-based parents test two-year-old Arielle's patience in this adorable candy temptation challenge going viral all over social media.

Footage recorded from the family's kitchen in South East London on Monday (May 25) shows mum and dad leave Arielle sat in front of candy and ask her not to touch until they come back, while the camera is left rolling.

Watch to see what she does when they leave!