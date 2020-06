Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty) Improvises 10 New Cartoon Voices

Voice actor Justin Roiland tries his hand at improvising the voices of 10 random cartoon characters that he has never seen before.

Using a similar technique he used for Ricky and Morty, Earl of Lemongrab (Adventure Time), and Solar Opposites, Justin brings these characters to life.

Justin Roiland co-created and voices Korvo in Solar Opposites.

