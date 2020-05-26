Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Widower of Scarborough Staffer Asks Twitter to Pull Trump’s Conspiracy Tweets About Wife’s Death

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Widower of Scarborough Staffer Asks Twitter to Pull Trump’s Conspiracy Tweets About Wife’s Death

Widower of Scarborough Staffer Asks Twitter to Pull Trump’s Conspiracy Tweets About Wife’s Death

Twitter reacts to a request from the widower of one of Joe Scarborough’s staffers from his time in Congress, accusing President Trump of perverting the memory of his dead wife.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ArtisticEye1

Artistic Eye RT @fineout: Widower of Scarborough staffer asks Twitter to remove Trump’s conspiracy theories https://t.co/iMqOIr8W3i via @politico 25 seconds ago

JusPlainTalk101

JusPlainTalk101 RT @BeachPretzel2: So Trump can post any loony tune tweets he wishes on Twitter with absolute impunity; November is a long way off, too: Wi… 1 minute ago

kpmaestas0989

Kathleen Widower of Scarborough staffer asks Twitter to remove Trump’s conspiracy theories - This is BS! They throw ppl off… https://t.co/iETes7ZagN 2 minutes ago

ScottjMcAtee

Snarky Shark RT @thehill: “These conspiracy theorists, including most recently the President of the United States, continue to spread their bile and mis… 3 minutes ago

TucTap

Tim https://t.co/kQiT0B9nPE #MostUnmanlyPresident Trump's lies and conspiracy theories are not only childish and ignor… https://t.co/CHMA8Mpok2 3 minutes ago

Sanjui18

Sanjui Widower of Scarborough staffer asks Twitter to remove Trump’s conspiracy theories https://t.co/eUJWHk1Hnq 5 minutes ago

Cwreece33Reece

Clarence Reece Mr. Klausutis, on behalf of all decent Americans that I know, I would like to apologize for the crass and classless… https://t.co/mWbHoThklL 5 minutes ago

bigbabygravycab

My P-wordisPassword RT @thehill: Widower of former Scarborough staffer calls on Twitter chief to take down Trump tweets promoting conspiracy theory https://t.c… 5 minutes ago