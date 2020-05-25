Ilhan Omar Back Tracks On Biden

Global  

According to ABC News Rep.

Ilhan Omar will still support Joe Biden for the presidency.

Omar also thinks it is important to believe survivors of sexual assault.

That includes Tara Reade, the woman who has leveled allegations against the former vice president.

In an interview with the Sunday Times of London Omar said she believed Reade's accusations against Biden.

Omar said if it were up to her, Biden wouldn’t be the presidential candidate.

Now, it appears Omar is back tracking.

Omar clarified the remarks on "Good Morning America." Omar said she did not take a firm stance on whether she still believes all aspects of Reade's allegations.

She said she would vote for Biden and do everything she could to help him defeat Donald Trump in November.

