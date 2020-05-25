Global  

SC takes notice of migrant workers' plight, issues notice to Centre and States | Oneindia News

SC takes notice of migrant workers' plight, issues notice to Centre and States | Oneindia News

SC takes notice of migrant workers' plight, issues notice to Centre and States | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court, taking note of "problems and miseries" of migrant labourers stranded by the coronavirus lockdown across the country, asked the centre and states to list steps taken by them and said it would hear the case on Thursday.

A day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that no state can take manpower from Uttar Pradesh without his government's permission, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that this is "absolutely absurd" and added that these people are not his personal property.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today hit back at BJP MP Narayan Rane's demand for President's Rule in Maharashtra, saying Gujarat's performance in handling the COVID-19 crisis is "worse", hence it deserves to be put under the central rule first.

Heat wave conditions continued at many places in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday with Prayagraj being the hottest city at 47.1 degree Celsius according to the meteorological department.

