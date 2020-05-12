Global  

Ahmaud Arbery Killing Is Being Investigated as Federal Hate Crime According to the attorney for the family of Ahmaud Arbery, the U.S. Justice Department is conducting the investigation of his death as a hate crime.

Georgia does not have a state hate crime statute.

The unarmed 25-year-old was shot three times and killed in a Georgia community outside of Brunswick.

He had been on a jog when he was chased down by white residents Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis.

Video of the shooting sparked outrage after it went viral earlier this month.

Two days after the video emerged, the McMichaels were arrested.

In addition to the McMichaels, the man who recorded the video, William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., was arrested last week.

All three men have been charged with felony murder.

