The police and crime commissioner for Durham has formally asked the force to investigate Dominic Cummings over an alleged breach of lockdown rules.

The decision comes as further complaints were made to the force about Mr Cummings' time in the area - including a supposed trip to Barnard Castle.

Report by Alibhaiz.

